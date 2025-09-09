NOTION, TURKEY—According to a statement released by the University of Michigan (UM), archaeologists literally found a pot of gold buried at the site of Notion in western Turkey. While excavating the central courtyard of a Hellenistic house, the team unearthed a small ceramic pot filled with gold coins that had been hidden within a much older structure. They identified the coins as darics, currency issued by the Persian Empire between the sixth and fourth century b.c. These typically feature the figure of a kneeling archer and were likely minted in the city of Sardis, around 60 miles away. According to the Greek historian Xenophon, a single daric was equivalent to a soldier’s pay for one month. Researchers believe that the hoard was buried around the fifth or fourth century b.c., a period of great turmoil in the region. Notion was a Greek foundation but was incorporated into the Persian Empire in the mid-sixth century b.c. It was freed from Persian rule the following century, only to be recaptured again in the early fourth century b.c. It is possible that the coins were intended to fund mercenary troops at this time but were hastily buried and never reclaimed. “No one ever buries a hoard of coins, especially precious metal coins, without intending to retrieve it,” said UM archaeologist Christopher Ratté. “So only the gravest misfortune can explain the preservation of such a treasure.” For more on the Persian Empire, go to "Rise of the Persian Princes."
Cache of Persian Empire Gold Coins Found at Turkish Site
News September 9, 2025
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021
Artemis, Apollo, and Friends
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2019
Funny Business
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025
Dead Drunk
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2025
A Day at the Hunt
-
Features September/October 2025
Spirit Cave Connection
The world’s oldest mummified person is the ancestor of Nevada’s Northern Paiute peopleHoward Goldbaum/allaroundnevada.com
-
Features September/October 2025
Here Comes the Sun
On a small Danish island 5,000 years ago, farmers crafted tokens to bring the sun out of the shadowsCourtesy the National Museum of Denmark
-
Features September/October 2025
Myth of the Golden Dragon
Eclectic artifacts from tombs in northeastern China tell the story of a little-known dynastyPhotograph courtesy Liaoning Provincial Museum, Liaoning Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology, and Chaoyang County Museum
-
Features September/October 2025
Remote Sanctuary at the Crossroads of Empire
Ancient Bactrians invented distinct ways to worship their gods 2,300 years ago in TajikistanGunvor Lindström/Excavations supported by the German Research Foundation