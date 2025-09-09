NOTION, TURKEY—According to a statement released by the University of Michigan (UM), archaeologists literally found a pot of gold buried at the site of Notion in western Turkey. While excavating the central courtyard of a Hellenistic house, the team unearthed a small ceramic pot filled with gold coins that had been hidden within a much older structure. They identified the coins as darics, currency issued by the Persian Empire between the sixth and fourth century b.c. These typically feature the figure of a kneeling archer and were likely minted in the city of Sardis, around 60 miles away. According to the Greek historian Xenophon, a single daric was equivalent to a soldier’s pay for one month. Researchers believe that the hoard was buried around the fifth or fourth century b.c., a period of great turmoil in the region. Notion was a Greek foundation but was incorporated into the Persian Empire in the mid-sixth century b.c. It was freed from Persian rule the following century, only to be recaptured again in the early fourth century b.c. It is possible that the coins were intended to fund mercenary troops at this time but were hastily buried and never reclaimed. “No one ever buries a hoard of coins, especially precious metal coins, without intending to retrieve it,” said UM archaeologist Christopher Ratté. “So only the gravest misfortune can explain the preservation of such a treasure.” For more on the Persian Empire, go to "Rise of the Persian Princes."

Persian gold daric