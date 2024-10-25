QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO—According to a report in Mexico News Daily, two platforms with stucco reliefs have been uncovered at a ball court in the Dzibanché Archaeological Zone on the Yucatán Peninsula by researchers from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH). The reliefs have yielded information about the Kaanul Dynasty, which ruled areas of what are now Mexico, Belize, and Guatemala from about A.D. 250 to 650. The first scene depicts two guardians flanking a pedestal bearing glyphs that name a ruler of the Kaanul Dynasty; the second shows figures thought to represent ancestors who inhabit the night sky surrounded by stars and snakes; and the third relief features a group of mythological animals associated with constellations, including intertwined snakes. Archaeologist Sandra Balanzario Granados said that the rulers of Dzibanché may have used the images to reaffirm their ancestry or lineage. To read more about the Kaanul Dynasty, go to “Jungle Realm of the Snake Queens.”
Three Reliefs Uncovered at Maya Ball Court in Mexico
News October 25, 2024
Recommended Articles
Features January/February 2023
Jungle Realm of the Snake Queens
How women ascended the ranks in the highstakes world of Maya politics
Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024
Maya Power Plants
Yaxnohcah, Mexico
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2023
A Game to Remember
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2022
The Great Maize Migration
-
Features September/October 2024
Hunting for the Lost Temple of Artemis
After a century of searching, a chance discovery led archaeologists to one of the most important sanctuaries in the ancient Greek worldCourtesy Swiss School of Archaeology in Greece
-
Letter from Nigeria July/August 2024
A West African Kingdom’s Roots
Excavations in Benin City reveal a renowned realm’s deep history(Mike Pitts)
-
Artifacts July/August 2024
Etruscan Oil Lamp(Courtesy Museo dell’Accademia Etrusca e della Città di Cortona; © DeA Picture Library/Art Resource, NY)
-
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
A Taíno Idol’s Origin StoryMuseum of Anthropology and Ethnography Turin