ROME, ITALY—Reuters reports that a small house lacking an atrium but decorated with well-preserved frescoes has been discovered in the Roman city of Pompeii, which was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in A.D. 79. The site has been named the House of Phaedra after the mythological queen of Athens, who is depicted in one of the paintings with her stepson Hippolytus, who refuses her advances. Other wall paintings depict patterns, scenes from nature, an encounter between a satyr and a nymph, and gods who may represent Venus and Adonis. To read about the process that went into Roman paintings, go to “Painting by Roman Numerals.”
Well-Preserved Frescoes Found in Small House in Pompeii
News October 25, 2024
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2018
Pompeii Revisited
Weapons of the Ancient World May/June 2020
Gladiator Weapons
Top 10 Discoveries of 2019 January/February 2020
New Golden House Room
Rome, Italy
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2017
Not by Bread Alone
-
Features September/October 2024
Hunting for the Lost Temple of Artemis
After a century of searching, a chance discovery led archaeologists to one of the most important sanctuaries in the ancient Greek worldCourtesy Swiss School of Archaeology in Greece
-
Letter from Nigeria July/August 2024
A West African Kingdom’s Roots
Excavations in Benin City reveal a renowned realm’s deep history(Mike Pitts)
-
Artifacts July/August 2024
Etruscan Oil Lamp(Courtesy Museo dell’Accademia Etrusca e della Città di Cortona; © DeA Picture Library/Art Resource, NY)
-
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
A Taíno Idol’s Origin StoryMuseum of Anthropology and Ethnography Turin