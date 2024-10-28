TRONDHEIM, NORWAY—According to a Cosmos Magazine report, a skeleton recovered from a well at central Norway’s Sverresborg Castle in 1938 has been radiocarbon dated, and a sample of the DNA collected from the remains has been analyzed by researchers led by Martin R. Ellegaard of the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. Previous examination of the bones showed that they belonged to a man who was between 30 and 40 years of age at the time of death, while the new study indicates that the man died about 900 years ago. A comparison of his DNA to that of modern Norwegians suggests that he had blue eyes and blonde or light brown hair, and that his ancestors came from southern Norway. The researchers think the remains reflect an 800-year-old Old Norse story known as the Sverris Saga about King Sverre Sigurdsson of Norway. According to the text, a body was thrown into a well at Sverresborg Castle during a military raid in A.D. 1197, probably to poison the water source. “This is the first time that a person described in these historical texts has actually been found,” claimed team member Michael D. Martin of the University Museum at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology. Read the original scholarly article about this research in iScience. To read about the legendary birthplace of Norwegian Christianity, go to “Off the Grid: Selja Island, Norway.”
Bones of Norway’s “Well Man” Analyzed
News October 28, 2024
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Monuments to Youth
Off the Grid November/December 2024
Selja Island, Norway
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2023
Royal Wharf
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2022
First Falconer
-
Features September/October 2024
Hunting for the Lost Temple of Artemis
After a century of searching, a chance discovery led archaeologists to one of the most important sanctuaries in the ancient Greek worldCourtesy Swiss School of Archaeology in Greece
-
Letter from Nigeria July/August 2024
A West African Kingdom’s Roots
Excavations in Benin City reveal a renowned realm’s deep history(Mike Pitts)
-
Artifacts July/August 2024
Etruscan Oil Lamp(Courtesy Museo dell’Accademia Etrusca e della Città di Cortona; © DeA Picture Library/Art Resource, NY)
-
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
A Taíno Idol’s Origin StoryMuseum of Anthropology and Ethnography Turin