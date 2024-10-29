DERRY, NORTHERN IRELAND—According to a report in the Derry Journal, an excavation at the seventeenth-century city walls surrounding the city of Derry uncovered eighteenth-century cobbled road surfaces, masonry, pottery, coins, pipes, buttons, marbles, and a religious medal. “Although the excavation finished before reaching the level of the extra-mural ditch that once surrounded the seventeenth-century city walls, artifacts from the period—seventeenth-century English pottery from North Devon and Staffordshire and a led musket ball—suggest that this important feature remains preserved safely under the ground for future archaeologists to investigate,” said Ruairí Ó Baoill of the Centre for Community Archaeology. Volunteers and school children assisted Ó Baoill and his team during the project. For more on archaeology in the region, go to “Saving Northern Ireland’s Noble Bog.”
Community Excavation Team Investigates Derry Walls
News October 29, 2024
