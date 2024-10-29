JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Inscription Praising Ancient Wrestler Found in Turkey

News October 29, 2024

Ruins at Anemurium, Turkey
Anatolian Archaeology and Ceramics Application and Research Center, Selçuk University
SHARE:

MERSIN PROVINCE, TURKEY—Artnet News reports that a 13-line inscription honoring a wrestler named Kaikilianos has been found on a stone base in the ancient port of Anemurium, a city founded by the Phoenicians on Turkey’s southern coastline in the first century B.C. The base, which may have once supported a statue of Kaikilianos, was unearthed at the site’s Harbor Bath, where a Roman-period statue was discovered last year, according to archaeologist Mehmet Tekocak of Selçuk University of Konya. He said that the Greek text praises Kaikilianos for winning a wrestling competition held in the city every five years. The competition was organized by someone named “Flavianus,” and was the second one to take place, he added. To read about gladiatorial combat in ancient Anatolia, go to “Let the Games Begin.”

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021

Artemis, Apollo, and Friends

Read Article
(Courtesy of Nevzat Çevik)

Digs & Discoveries January/February 2019

Funny Business

Read Article
(Courtesy Michael Hoff/Antiochia ad Cragum Excavations)

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024

Neolithic Piercings

Read Article

More to Discover

Features September/October 2024

Ancient DNA Revolution

How the rapidly evolving field of archaeogenetics is unlocking secrets of the past

Read Article
Joachim Burger

  • Features September/October 2024

    Hunting for the Lost Temple of Artemis

    After a century of searching, a chance discovery led archaeologists to one of the most important sanctuaries in the ancient Greek world

    Read Article
    Courtesy Swiss School of Archaeology in Greece

  • Letter from Nigeria July/August 2024

    A West African Kingdom’s Roots

    Excavations in Benin City reveal a renowned realm’s deep history

    Read Article
    (Mike Pitts)

  • Artifacts July/August 2024

    Etruscan Oil Lamp

    Read Article
    Etruscan Hanging Oil Lamp
    (Courtesy Museo dell’Accademia Etrusca e della Città di Cortona; © DeA Picture Library/Art Resource, NY)

  • Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

    A Taíno Idol’s Origin Story

    Read Article
    Museum of Anthropology and Ethnography Turin