JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Ruins of Densely Populated Maya City Discovered in Mexico

News October 30, 2024

Lidar transect revealing Maya buildings in Campeche, Mexico
Luke Auld-Thomas
SHARE:

CAMPECHE, MEXICO—According to a BBC News report, the ruins of a Maya city have been discovered under jungle canopy in southeastern Mexico, just a 15-minute hike from a major road. The city is thought to have been home to between 30,000 and 50,000 people between A.D. 750 and 850. Luke Auld-Thomas of Tulane University spotted the site while reviewing publicly available lidar survey images captured with drone-mounted remote sensing equipment. The site covers an area of more than six square miles, and has two major centers with large buildings set about one mile apart from each other. Houses and causeways link these two areas. Two plazas with temple pyramids, a ball court, and a reservoir have also been detected in the review of the lidar data. “It’s suggesting that the landscape was just completely full of people at the onset of drought conditions and it didn’t have a lot of flexibility left,” Auld-Thomas said. “And so maybe the entire system basically unraveled as people moved farther away,” he added. The city has been named Valeriana after a nearby lagoon. “I’ve got to go to Valeriana at some point,” Auld-Thomas concluded. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read about a lidar survey that led to the discovery of a Maya complex at the site of Tikal in Guatemala, go to “New Neighbors.”

Buildings revealed by lidar in the core of the Valeriana site, Campeche, Mexico
Buildings revealed by lidar in the core of the Valeriana site, Campeche, Mexico

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021

Oldest Maya Temple

Tabasco, Mexico

Read Article
(Takeshi Inomata)

Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024

Maya Power Plants

Yaxnohcah, Mexico

Read Article
Dresden Codex page
SLUB Dresden, Mscr.Dresd.R.310, http://digital.slub-dresden. de/id280742827 (Public Domain Mark 1.0)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2023

A Game to Remember

Read Article
(Courtesy INAH)

Features January/February 2023

Jungle Realm of the Snake Queens

How women ascended the ranks in the highstakes world of Maya politics

Read Article

More to Discover

Features September/October 2024

Ancient DNA Revolution

How the rapidly evolving field of archaeogenetics is unlocking secrets of the past

Read Article
Joachim Burger

  • Features September/October 2024

    Hunting for the Lost Temple of Artemis

    After a century of searching, a chance discovery led archaeologists to one of the most important sanctuaries in the ancient Greek world

    Read Article
    Courtesy Swiss School of Archaeology in Greece

  • Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

    A Taíno Idol’s Origin Story

    Read Article
    Museum of Anthropology and Ethnography Turin

  • Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

    Toothy Grin

    Read Article
    © SHM/Lisa Hartzell SHM 2007-06-13 (CC BY 2.5 SE)

  • Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

    Seahenge Sings

    Read Article
    Homer Sykes/Alamy Stock Photo