JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

4,000-Year-Old Copper Dagger Discovered in Italy

News October 31, 2024

Entrance to Tina Jama Cave, Italy
Ca' Foscari University of Venice
SHARE:
Copper dagger
Copper dagger

FRIULI-VENEZIA GIULIA, ITALY—A 4,000-year-old copper dagger has been unearthed in northeastern Italy’s Tina Jama Cave, according to a SciNews report. Federico Bernardini of Ca’ Foscari University said that the dagger is similar to copper daggers uncovered in Slovenia. “The findings are essential for understanding the technological, cultural, and social transformations in Europe during that period,” added Elena Leghissa of the Slovenian Academy of Sciences. “The discovery of the copper dagger is an exceptional event that raises questions about the cave’s use,” she added. A structure made of stone slabs and blocks between about 2000 and 1500 B.C. was also excavated near the entrance to the cave. Human skulls were found nearby, indicating that the stone structure may have had a funerary function, or it may have helped to protect the interior of the cave from wind. Flint arrowheads and long blades, polished stone axes, obsidian, stone and ceramic objects, and shell ornaments show that the cave was visited repeatedly over thousands of years, the researchers concluded. To read about an infant buried in a cave in northwest Italy some 10,000 years ago, go to “Update: Mesolithic Baby Carrier.”

Recommended Articles

Artifacts July/August 2024

Etruscan Oil Lamp

Read Article
Etruscan Hanging Oil Lamp
(Courtesy Museo dell’Accademia Etrusca e della Città di Cortona; © DeA Picture Library/Art Resource, NY)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2024

Pompeian Politics

Read Article

Letter from Vesuvius September/October 2023

Digging on the Dark Side of the Volcano

Survivors of the infamous disaster rebuilt their lives on the ashes of the A.D. 79 eruption

Read Article
(Courtesy Girolamo Ferdinando De Simone)

The Ancient Promise of Water March/April 2023

Bath Time

Stabiae, Italy

Read Article
(Adobe Stock, Alamy Stock Photo)

More to Discover

Features September/October 2024

Ancient DNA Revolution

How the rapidly evolving field of archaeogenetics is unlocking secrets of the past

Read Article
Joachim Burger

  • Features September/October 2024

    Hunting for the Lost Temple of Artemis

    After a century of searching, a chance discovery led archaeologists to one of the most important sanctuaries in the ancient Greek world

    Read Article
    Courtesy Swiss School of Archaeology in Greece

  • Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

    A Taíno Idol’s Origin Story

    Read Article
    Museum of Anthropology and Ethnography Turin

  • Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

    Toothy Grin

    Read Article
    © SHM/Lisa Hartzell SHM 2007-06-13 (CC BY 2.5 SE)

  • Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

    Seahenge Sings

    Read Article
    Homer Sykes/Alamy Stock Photo