Door guardian statues from Angkor Thom

SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA—The Associated Press reports that sandstone sculptures depicting door guardians have been unearthed near the north gate of the Royal Palace at Angkor Thom, the last capital of the Khmer Empire. Long Kosal of the Apsara National Authority said that archaeologists were looking for fallen stones around the gate at the eleventh-century palace when they found the statues, which range in height from about 39 to 42 inches. Each of the 12 guardians are standing at attention, and wearing unique facial hair ornaments, added archaeologist Sorn Chanthorn. The statues have also been dated to the eleventh century, based upon their Khneang Style. They will be returned to their original locations after they are cleaned and conserved. To read about a Buddhist pilgrimage center 50 miles east of Angkor, go to “Off the Grid: Preah Khan of Kompong Svay, Cambodia.”