SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA—The Associated Press reports that sandstone sculptures depicting door guardians have been unearthed near the north gate of the Royal Palace at Angkor Thom, the last capital of the Khmer Empire. Long Kosal of the Apsara National Authority said that archaeologists were looking for fallen stones around the gate at the eleventh-century palace when they found the statues, which range in height from about 39 to 42 inches. Each of the 12 guardians are standing at attention, and wearing unique facial hair ornaments, added archaeologist Sorn Chanthorn. The statues have also been dated to the eleventh century, based upon their Khneang Style. They will be returned to their original locations after they are cleaned and conserved. To read about a Buddhist pilgrimage center 50 miles east of Angkor, go to “Off the Grid: Preah Khan of Kompong Svay, Cambodia.”
Guardian Sculptures Excavated at Angkor Thom in Cambodia
News October 31, 2024
Recommended Articles
The Ancient Promise of Water March/April 2023
Water Power
Koh Ker, Cambodia
The Pursuit of Wellness September/October 2021
Rest
Top 10 Discoveries of the Decade January/February 2021
Laser Scanning
Angkor, Cambodia, 2015
Off the Grid November/December 2020
Preah Khan of Kompong Svay, Cambodia
-
Features September/October 2024
Hunting for the Lost Temple of Artemis
After a century of searching, a chance discovery led archaeologists to one of the most important sanctuaries in the ancient Greek worldCourtesy Swiss School of Archaeology in Greece
-
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
A Taíno Idol’s Origin StoryMuseum of Anthropology and Ethnography Turin
-
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
Toothy Grin© SHM/Lisa Hartzell SHM 2007-06-13 (CC BY 2.5 SE)
-
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
Seahenge SingsHomer Sykes/Alamy Stock Photo