JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Knife Stuck Into Iron Age Grave Puzzles Archaeologists

News November 5, 2024

Photo: Henrik Pihl, Arkeologerna CC BY
SHARE:

PRYSSGÅRDEN, SWEDEN—While investigating an Iron Age cemetery, archaeologists were surprised to find an iron knife stuck into a woman’s burial, according to a report from Live Science. The cemetery is located in the borough of Pryssgården, in southern Sweden. It dates to between 500 b.c. and a.d. 400 and contained at least 50 burials. In the grave in question, archaeologists encountered a thick, burned layer containing ashes and fragments of bone. “When we dug down, we saw that they had put an iron folding knife straight into the ground,” says Moa Gillberg, an archaeologist at Sweden’s National Historical Museums. The archaeologists also discovered a small needle in the woman’s grave. According to Gillberg, the knife may have been used to prepare leather, though the researchers are unsure why it was stuck into the grave. To read about curious collections of stones in southern Sweden arranged in the shape of ships, go to “Viking Fantasy Island.”

Excavation of grave in Pryssgården, Sweden Iron Age cemetery

Recommended Articles

Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024

Which Island Is it Anyway?

Unidentified Island, English Channel

Read Article
Saint Michael’s Mount, England
(Chensiyuan/ Wikimedia Commons)

Off the Grid January/February 2023

Tongobriga, Portugal

Read Article

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2022

Surveying Samnium

Read Article

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2022

Hail to the Chief

Read Article
(Poulton Research Project)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

    Read Article
    Courtesy the University of Manchester

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

    Read Article
    Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech