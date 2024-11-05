JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Major Paleolithic Site Excavated in Central Asia

News November 5, 2024

Yossi Zaidner and team
SHARE:
View of the Zeravshan Valley from Soii Havzak
View of the Zeravshan Valley from Soii Havzak

ZERAVSHAN VALLEY, TAJIKISTAN—Haaretz reports that a team of archaeologists from the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and Hebrew University excavated a rock shelter in Tajikistan’s Zeravshan Valley. The researchers have found it was inhabited by perhaps three different human species from the Middle to the Upper Paleolithic, or 150,000 to 20,000 years ago. Known as the Soii Havzak rock shelter, the site is an area of Central Asia long thought to have been sparsely inhabited during the Paleolithic era, but the team discovered it holds multiple layers of human occupation rich in bones, stone tools, and charcoal. The finds are still being analyzed, but the team believes that Neanderthals, Denisovans, and modern humans may have all stopped at the rock shelter while migrating to other regions. “It turns out that the Zeravshan Valley, known primarily as a Silk Road route in the Middle Ages, was a key route for human expansion long before that,” says archaeologist Yossi Zaidner of Hebrew University. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. For more on early humans in Central Asia, go to “Denisovans at Altitude,” one of ARCHAEOLOGY’s Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.

Recommended Articles

Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024

Coffee’s Epic Journey

Great Rift Valley, Ethiopia

Read Article
Great Rift Valley, Ethiopia
AdobeStock/lucaar

Artifacts March/April 2022

Paleolithic Beads

Read Article
(Jennifer Miller)

Artifacts May/June 2021

Magdalenian Wind Instrument

Read Article
(Courtesy Carole Fritz et al. 2021/CNRS – the French National Centre for Scientific Research)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021

A Twin Burial

Read Article
(© OREA ÖAW)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

    Read Article
    Courtesy the University of Manchester

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

    Read Article
    Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech