Excavation pit, South Lanarkshire, Scotland

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND—Glasgow Times reports that volunteers from Clutha Archaeology Group, in collaboration with Archaeology Scotland and Countryside Ranger Service, have unearthed artifacts that may provide evidence of the potential location of Eddlewood Castle, a previously lost medieval castle in South Lanarkshire. The finds, which were unearthed in Chatelherault Country Park forest near the town of Hamilton, include a cobbled surface, a potential drain, and pottery sherds dating to the fourteenth or fifteenth century. An 1889 account records that the castle was dismantled in 1568 after the Battle of Langside, which was fought between loyalists of Mary, Queen of Scots and an army fighting under the banner of her infant son, James VI. The structure’s location is also confirmed by a 1776 estate plan drawn for the Duke of Hamilton that matches the sixteenth-century report. “As the pottery sherds have been confirmed as medieval, we plan to carry out another excavation in 2025 to explore the site further and hopefully find more artifacts and wall remains,” says Clutha Archaeology Group co-founder Ailsa Smith. “We will follow up a lead from a local resident who told us that the building of the fence around the nearby housing estate disturbed cut stone blocks, which may have formed an outer wall of the castle.” To read about Caerlaverock Castle, a Scottish castle that played a role in the late medieval Wars of Scottish Independence, go to ˜Storming the Castle.”