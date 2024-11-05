GLASGOW, SCOTLAND—Glasgow Times reports that volunteers from Clutha Archaeology Group, in collaboration with Archaeology Scotland and Countryside Ranger Service, have unearthed artifacts that may provide evidence of the potential location of Eddlewood Castle, a previously lost medieval castle in South Lanarkshire. The finds, which were unearthed in Chatelherault Country Park forest near the town of Hamilton, include a cobbled surface, a potential drain, and pottery sherds dating to the fourteenth or fifteenth century. An 1889 account records that the castle was dismantled in 1568 after the Battle of Langside, which was fought between loyalists of Mary, Queen of Scots and an army fighting under the banner of her infant son, James VI. The structure’s location is also confirmed by a 1776 estate plan drawn for the Duke of Hamilton that matches the sixteenth-century report. “As the pottery sherds have been confirmed as medieval, we plan to carry out another excavation in 2025 to explore the site further and hopefully find more artifacts and wall remains,” says Clutha Archaeology Group co-founder Ailsa Smith. “We will follow up a lead from a local resident who told us that the building of the fence around the nearby housing estate disturbed cut stone blocks, which may have formed an outer wall of the castle.” To read about Caerlaverock Castle, a Scottish castle that played a role in the late medieval Wars of Scottish Independence, go to ˜Storming the Castle.”
Possible Location of Eddlewood Castle Found in Scotland
News November 5, 2024
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2023
Storming the Castle
(Courtesy Copyright HES)
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021
Heads of the Family
(FAS Heritage)
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2019
Worlds Apart
(Courtesy Fraser Sturt)
Artifacts May/June 2024
Medieval Iron Gauntlet
(Courtesy Canton of Zurich)
-
Features November/December 2024
The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu
Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynastyCourtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Egyptian Crocodile HuntCourtesy the University of Manchester
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Monuments to YouthMuseum of Cultural History, University of Oslo
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Nineteenth-Century Booze CruiseTomasz Stachura/Baltictech