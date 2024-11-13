JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Section of Roman Watling Street Uncovered in London

News November 13, 2024

Exposed section of Watling Street, London, England
Southwark Council
SHARE:
Section of Roman road, London, England
Section of Roman road, London, England

LONDON, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that a section of a 2,000-year-old Roman road known as Watling Street was discovered in southeast London, directly under a modern road, during utility work. The route was constructed soon after the Roman invasion of Britain in A.D. 43, and once stretched from the Roman port at Dover, through London, and to the West Midlands. Southwark Council archaeologist Chris Constable and researchers from the Museum of London Archaeology determined that the ancient road consists of well-preserved layers of compacted gravel and two layers of chalk topped with a layer of compacted sand and gravel. Another section of the road was uncovered in the 1990s, but researchers were not sure of the road’s course. “In the planning for this project, we’d expected to solve this question but the extent of survival of the road is remarkable,” Constable said. To read about the origins of a second-century a.d. man buried less than a mile from a Roman road in what is now Cambridgeshire, England, go to “Ancient DNA Revolution: A Stranger in a Strange Land.”

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2019

Provincial Pen Pal

Read Article
(©️ MOLA)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2016 January/February 2017

London’s Earliest Writing

London, England

Read Article
(Courtesy © MOLA)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2023

Early Medieval Elegance

Read Article
(MOLA/Andy Chopping)

Artifacts January/February 2022

Roman Key Handle

Read Article
(University of Leicester Archaeological Services)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

    Read Article
    Courtesy the University of Manchester

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

    Read Article
    Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech