BURGOS, SPAIN—A collection of 15 marine fossils has been found in northern Spain’s Prado Vargas Cave, which was occupied by Neanderthals, according to an IFL Science report. The deposit has been dated to between 39,800 and 54,600 years ago, before modern humans lived in the region, by a team of researchers led by Marta Navazo Ruiz of the University of Burgos. Collecting is understood to reflect abstract thought, indicating the fossils may be evidence of an artistic interest or curiosity about nature among Neanderthals, she explained. The scientists suggest that the fossils may have been gathered by Neanderthal children, just as modern human children often collect seashells and other small objects. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Quaternary. To read about a study of hominin remains from a site in Spain's Atapuerca Mountains, go to "Neanderthal Hearing."
Marine Fossil Collection Excavated in Neanderthal Cave in Spain
News November 19, 2024
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2021
Neanderthal Hearing
Courtesy Mercedes Conde-Valverde
Top 10 Discoveries of 2012 January/February 2013
Neanderthal Medicine Chest
Piloña, Asturias, Spain
(Courtesy CSIC Comunicación)
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
A Nightcap for the Ages
Juan Manuel Román/University of Cordoba
Artifacts March/April 2024
Mesolithic Baskets
(Courtesy Francisco Martínez-Sevilla)
-
Features November/December 2024
The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu
Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynastyCourtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Egyptian Crocodile HuntCourtesy the University of Manchester
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Monuments to YouthMuseum of Cultural History, University of Oslo
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Nineteenth-Century Booze CruiseTomasz Stachura/Baltictech