CANBERRA, AUSTRALIA—Researchers have identified evidence of human activity in Tasmania 41,600 years ago, according to a report in Cosmos Magazine. This finding pushes back the earliest known date for the presence of people in Tasmania by 2,000 years and suggests that the Palawa/Pakana people who settled the area were the southernmost people in the world at the time. Guided by Palawa/Pakana rangers, researchers collected two mud cores—one 10 feet deep and the other 13 feet deep—from sites on Three Hummock Island and Clarke Island. Both islands are located in the Bass Strait, the waterway between Tasmania and the Australian mainland, and, until 12,000 years ago, were part of a land bridge connecting the two. The contents of the cores allowed researchers to look back at the history of vegetation and fire in the region over the past 50,000 years. They found a notable increase in the amount of charcoal in the cores 41,600 years ago, followed by a change in the pollen mix, indicating a change in the vegetation. “This suggests these early inhabitants were clearing forests by burning them, in order to create open spaces for subsistence and perhaps cultural activities,” says geographer Matthew Adeleye of the University of Cambridge. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Science Advances. To read about research on lead pollution involving sediment cores, go to “The Environmental Cost of Empire.”
First People Arrived in Tasmania 41,000 Years Ago
News November 21, 2024
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2012
Convict Mothers
In the first half of the nineteenth century, 12,000 British female convicts were sent to the prison colony in Van Diemen's Land, now known as Tasmania. Convicts, held in work camps called "factories," were forbidden to have contact with their babies except for breastfeeding. But a recent find at the Ross Female Factory shows that they skirted that rule, and may have actively resisted separation from their children.
Letter from Australia November/December 2022
Murder Islands
The doomed voyage of a seventeenth-century merchant ship ended in mutiny and mayhem
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2022
Australia's Blue Period
Letter from Australia May/June 2021
Where the World Was Born
Newly discovered rock art panels depict how ancient Aboriginal ancestors envisioned climate change and creation
-
Features November/December 2024
The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu
Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynastyCourtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Egyptian Crocodile HuntCourtesy the University of Manchester
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Monuments to YouthMuseum of Cultural History, University of Oslo
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Nineteenth-Century Booze CruiseTomasz Stachura/Baltictech