JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Goddess Inscription Deciphered in Turkey

News November 22, 2024

Wikimedia Commons
SHARE:
Arslan Kaya, Turkey

ARSLAN KAYA, TURKEY—LiveScience reports that an inscription on an ancient monument in west-central Turkey has been deciphered by historian Mark Munn of Pennsylvania State University. Known today as Arslan Kaya, or “Lion Rock” in Turkish, the monument depicts a goddess flanked by lions and sphinxes. A weathered inscription beneath the goddess written in the language of the Phrygians, a people whose kingdom ruled the region from ca. 800 to 700 b.c., has been the subject of scholarly debate since the monument was rediscovered in the nineteenth century. By examining old photographs of the inscription and his own images of it taken when the light was particularly favorable, Munn has determined that it spells out the name Materan, a Phrygian mother goddess whose counterpart was also worshipped by the Greeks and Romans. Munn dates the monument to the mid-seventh century b.c., after the ascendancy of the Lydian people, whose kingdom came to rule regions previously under Phrygian control. This suggests the Lydians also held the Phrygian goddess in high esteem. To read about a discovery unearthed at a city that was once inhabited by both Lydians and Phrygians, go to “Who Is That Masked God?

Recommended Articles

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024

Neolithic Piercings

Read Article

Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024

The Storm God’s City

Konya Plain, Turkey

Read Article
Türkmen-Karahöyük, Turkey
(Michele Massa)

Artifacts November/December 2023

Sculpture of a Fist

Read Article
(Museum of Fine Arts, Boston/Bridgeman Art Library)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

Read Article
Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology