JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Researchers Investigate Sustainable Ancient Construction Techniques

News November 22, 2024

Aerial of excavation area, Casas del Turuñuelo, Spain
Project Construyendo Tarteso
SHARE:
Mudbrick room, Casas del Turuñuelo, Spain
Mudbrick room, Casas del Turuñuelo, Spain

GUAREÑA, SPAIN—Archaeologists working at the site of Casas del Turuñuelo in central Spain have unearthed evidence that the native Tartessians, a little understood Iron Age culture, used advanced, sustainable methods of construction to build what remains the best-preserved earthen building in the Mediterranean, according to a report in SciTech Daily. “Our goal was to understand how the earthen materials were processed and used, the organization of labor, and the skill levels of the community involved in the construction,” says archaeologist and team member Marta Lorenzon of the University of Helsinki. “We aimed to shed light on the construction methods, environmental exploitation, and the socio-political structures that enabled the creation of such monumental architecture.” The researchers suggest that in addition to what can be learned about the building methods and materials of the Tartessians, their study also may provide insights for how modern construction projects might be accomplished in a sustainable way with respect for locally available materials. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Scientific Reports. To read more about another of Iberia's native Iron Age cultures, go to "Off the Grid: Citânia de Briteiros."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

A Nightcap for the Ages

Read Article
Juan Manuel Román/University of Cordoba

Artifacts March/April 2024

Mesolithic Baskets

Read Article
(Courtesy Francisco Martínez-Sevilla)

Features March/April 2024

Freedom Fort

In eighteenth-century Spanish Florida, a militia composed of formerly enslaved Africans fought for their liberty

Read Article
(Photo: Christopher LeClere)

When Lions Were King September/October 2023

Rituals

Spain

Read Article
(© Museum Ulm)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

    Read Article
    Courtesy the University of Manchester

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

    Read Article
    Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech