JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Origins of Faroe Island Viking Settlers Examined

News November 25, 2024

MiroRosa/Wikimedia Commons
SHARE:
Village of Saksun, Faroe Islands

TORSHAVN, FAROE ISLANDS—An archipelago of 18 islands lying in the North Atlantic roughly halfway between Norway and Iceland, the Faroe Islands were colonized by Norse settlers sometime between a.d. 872 and 930. According to the Færeyinga Saga, a later literary account of that event, a Norse chief named Grímur Kamban led the Viking band that settled the Faroes. But just where Grímur and his followers came from has never been clear. Now, according to a statement released by Frontiers, a genetic study of 139 Faroese men has revealed that the Vikings who colonized the islands came from a diverse range of Scandinavian backgrounds and were distinct from the populations that later settled in Iceland. “Scientists have long assumed that the Faroe Islands and Iceland were both settled by similar Norse people,” says anthropologist Christopher Tillquist of the University of Louisville, who led the study. “Our results demonstrate that Viking expansion into the North Atlantic was more complex than previously thought.” Read the original scholarly article about this research in Frontiers in Genetics. For more about the history of the people who settled the Faroe Islands, go to “Letter from the Faroes: Lost History of the Sheep Islands.”

Recommended Articles

Letter from the Faroes March/April 2023

Lost History of the Sheep Islands

New evidence shows that the remote North Atlantic archipelago was settled hundreds of years before the Vikings reached its shores

Read Article
(Polhansen/Adobe Stock)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2023

Viking Support Animals

Read Article
(The Picture Art Collection/Alamy Stock Photo)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2022

Vikings in Furs

Read Article
(Roberto Fortuna)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2021 January/February 2022

When the Vikings Crossed the Atlantic

Newfoundland, Canada

Read Article
(Wolfgang Kaehler/Alamy Stock Photo)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

    Read Article
    Courtesy the University of Manchester

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

    Read Article
    Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech