Pylon of Ptolemaic Temple Found at Athribis

News November 25, 2024

Pylon of the south gate of the temple at Athribis, Egypt
Marcus Müller, Athribis project
CAIRO, EGYPT—The National News reports that a joint Egyptian-German archaeological team led by Mohamed Abdel Badie of the Central Administration for Upper Egypt Antiquities and Christian Leitz of the University of Tübingen unearthed a temple pylon on the western side of the main temple at the site of Athribis in Sohag. The 167-foot-wide facade features two 60-foot-high towers flanking an entrance gate, which is decorated with reliefs of a king making sacrifices to the lion-headed goddess Repit and her son Kolanthes. "Through studying the cartouches discovered at the entrance and on one of the interior sides, it was determined that this gate dates back to the reign of King Ptolemy VIII, who may have been the founder of the temple," Abdel Badie said. Ptolemy VIII ruled from 170 to 116 b.c. The team also discovered a chamber within the north tower. To read about the Egyptian temples on the island of Philae, go to "When Isis Was Queen."

A newly discovered chamber in the north tower of the temple at Athribis
A newly discovered chamber in the north tower of the temple at Athribis

