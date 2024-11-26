WASHINGTON, D.C.—According to an Associated Press report, a 4,000-year-old network of canals has been spotted in Belize using drones and Google Earth imagery of the Yucatán coastal plain. Eleanor Harrison-Buck of the University of New Hampshire said that the earthen canals zigzag for several miles through wetlands, and would have been used to channel freshwater fish for a period of about 1,000 years. Barbed spearpoints found nearby were likely used to spear fish, added Marieka Brouweer Burg of the University of Vermont. The fish would have helped to diversify the diets of the seminomadic people who lived in the region during the Maya Formative Period, the researchers concluded. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Science Advances. To read about an ancient Maya city, go to "Off the Grid: El Pilar, Belize."
4,000-Year-Old Canals Identified in Belize
News November 26, 2024
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Features January/February 2023
Jungle Realm of the Snake Queens
How women ascended the ranks in the highstakes world of Maya politics
(Adobe Stock)
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2022
The Great Maize Migration
(Keith M. Prufer)
Off the Grid March/April 2018
El Pilar, Belize
(Courtesy Anabel Ford)
Artifacts May/June 2017
Maya Jade Pectoral
(Courtesy Toledo Regional Archaeological Project, UCSD)
-
Features November/December 2024
The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu
Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynastyCourtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Egyptian Crocodile HuntCourtesy the University of Manchester
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Monuments to YouthMuseum of Cultural History, University of Oslo
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Nineteenth-Century Booze CruiseTomasz Stachura/Baltictech