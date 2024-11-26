THESSALONIKI, GREECE—The Associated Press reports that a new six-mile-long subway line through the center of the city of Thessaloniki will open on November 30. Artifacts uncovered during the construction project, which began in 2003, will be displayed in the 13 subway stations. In all, more than 300,000 objects were recovered. “This project offers a remarkable blend of the ancient and modern, integrating archaeological heritage with metro infrastructure,” said Greece’s transport and infrastructure minister, Christos Staikouras. For example, the Venizelou Station features a section of marble-paved Roman road. A second line in the subway system is due to be completed in a year. To read about the chance discovery of one of the Greek world's most important sanctuaries, go to "Hunting for the Lost Temple of Artemis."