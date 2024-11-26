BALTIMORE, MARYLAND—According to a statement released by Johns Hopkins University, evidence for possible early alphabetic writing has been identified on four finger-sized clay cylinders uncovered in Syria at the site of Umm-el Marra by archaeologist Glenn Schwartz. The cylinders have been dated to around 2400 B.C., or about 500 years earlier than other known alphabetic scripts. “This new discovery shows that people were experimenting with new communication technologies much earlier and in a different location than we had imagined before now,” Schwartz said. The tomb where the cylinders were found also contained six sets of human remains, gold and silver jewelry, pottery, and a spearhead. “The cylinders were perforated, so I’m imagining a string tethering them to another object to act as a label,” he added. Schwartz explained that the text may have described the contents of a vessel, where the vessel came from, or identified its owner. “Without a means to translate the writing, we can only speculate,” he concluded. To read about the remains of equids unearthed at Umm el-Marra, go to "Kunga Power."