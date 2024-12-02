COPENHAGEN, DENMARK—The AFP reports that Denmark’s Glyptotek Museum will repatriate a bronze head of the Roman emperor Septimius Severus (reigned a.d. 193–211) to Turkey. It is thought to have been looted from the Lycian site of Bubon, which is located on Turkey’s Mediterranean coastline. A museum curator suggested in 1979 that the sculpture, acquired by the Glyptotek Museum in 1970, could belong to a headless statue held in the United States. The headless statue was returned to Turkey two years ago. “Unique archaeological finds from Bubon have been sold illegally to collectors and museums around the world,” said Gertrud Hvidberg-Hansen, director of the Glyptotek Museum. “In recent years, many of these items, especially those held in collections in the United States, have been returned. These factors have contributed to our decision to comply with the restitution request from Turkey,” she concluded. To read about a massive plan of the city of Rome under Septimius Severus, go to "Mapping the Past: The Forma Urbis Romae."
Denmark Will Return Bronze Sculpture to Turkey
News December 2, 2024
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Features November/December 2024
Let the Games Begin
How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses
© Tolga İldun
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024
Neolithic Piercings
Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024
The Storm God’s City
Konya Plain, Turkey
(Michele Massa)
Artifacts November/December 2023
Sculpture of a Fist
(Museum of Fine Arts, Boston/Bridgeman Art Library)
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Egyptian Crocodile HuntCourtesy the University of Manchester
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Monuments to YouthMuseum of Cultural History, University of Oslo
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Nineteenth-Century Booze CruiseTomasz Stachura/Baltictech
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Imperial Garden ShowdownItalian Ministry of Culture