JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Denmark Will Return Bronze Sculpture to Turkey

News December 2, 2024

SHARE:
Bronze portrait of Septimius Severus
Bronze portrait of Septimius Severus

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK—The AFP reports that Denmark’s Glyptotek Museum will repatriate a bronze head of the Roman emperor Septimius Severus (reigned a.d. 193–211) to Turkey. It is thought to have been looted from the Lycian site of Bubon, which is located on Turkey’s Mediterranean coastline. A museum curator suggested in 1979 that the sculpture, acquired by the Glyptotek Museum in 1970, could belong to a headless statue held in the United States. The headless statue was returned to Turkey two years ago. “Unique archaeological finds from Bubon have been sold illegally to collectors and museums around the world,” said Gertrud Hvidberg-Hansen, director of the Glyptotek Museum. “In recent years, many of these items, especially those held in collections in the United States, have been returned. These factors have contributed to our decision to comply with the restitution request from Turkey,” she concluded. To read about a massive plan of the city of Rome under Septimius Severus, go to "Mapping the Past: The Forma Urbis Romae."

Recommended Articles

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2024

Neolithic Piercings

Read Article

Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024

The Storm God’s City

Konya Plain, Turkey

Read Article
Türkmen-Karahöyük, Turkey
(Michele Massa)

Artifacts November/December 2023

Sculpture of a Fist

Read Article
(Museum of Fine Arts, Boston/Bridgeman Art Library)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

Read Article
Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology