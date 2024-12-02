DEVON, ENGLAND—According to a Live Science report, two stone circles estimated to be 5,000 years old have been discovered in southwestern England’s Dartmoor uplands. Alan Endacott, a doctoral student at the University of Exeter, thinks that these stone circles were part of a “sacred arc” of monuments. The first structure consists of about 20 stones standing about 40 inches tall placed in an oval shape. Endacott has named the circle “Metheral,” after a nearby hill. The second circle, named “Irishman’s Wall,” is located about a mile to the north of the Metheral circle. Only six stones from this circle remain. Endacott found them by mapping the ground with resistivity and magnetic gradiometry and determining where the earth had been disturbed. Endacott noted that the Metheral circle is placed at the northern end of an arc made up of eight Neolithic stone circles stretching some five miles. He thinks there may have once been a complete circle of monuments enclosing some of the highest land on Dartmoor. He also suggests that the Irishman’s Wall, situated to the north of the arc, may have served as an entrance to the sacred area, he explained. To read about a Neolithic monument in England's Lake District, go to "Off the Grid: Castlerigg Stone Circle, England, UK."
Prehistoric Stone Circles Discovered in England
News December 2, 2024
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2020
Stonehenge's New Neighbor
(© Crown copyright and database rights 2013 (OS Profile DTM Scale 1:10000); EDINA Digimap Ordnance Survey Service (100025252))
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2019
Epic Proportions
(PA Images/Alamy Stock Photo)
Top 10 Discoveries of 2014 January/February 2015
Under Stonehenge
Wiltshire, England
(Courtesy LBI ArchPro/Stonehenge Hidden Landscapes Project)
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024
Location is Everything
The Anchor Church Field Project;
-
Features November/December 2024
The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu
Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynastyCourtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Egyptian Crocodile HuntCourtesy the University of Manchester
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Monuments to YouthMuseum of Cultural History, University of Oslo
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Nineteenth-Century Booze CruiseTomasz Stachura/Baltictech