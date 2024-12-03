JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Cache of Iron Age Weapons Unearthed in Denmark

News December 3, 2024

Swords and other weapons, Hedensted, Denmark
Photo: Vejle Museums
SHARE:
Chainmail, Hedensted, Denmark
Chainmail, Hedensted, Denmark

HEDENSTED, DENMARK—Gizmodo reports that more than 100 items, including lances; spears; swords; knives; arrowheads; an ax; chainmail armor; and fragments of a bugle and a bridle were unearthed in central Denmark during an investigation conducted ahead of a road construction project. The weaponry had been placed in a cache that also contained fragments of two bracteates, or bronze medallions worn around the neck. The bracteates bear similar decorations to the chainmail found in the deposit, and may have been worn as a sign of political or military allegiance. The objects are thought to have been deposited some 1,500 years ago, said archaeologist Elias Witte Thomasen of the Vejle Museums. “The sheer number of weapons is astonishing, but what fascinates me most is the glimpse they provide into the societal structure and daily life of the Iron Age,” he said. Additional analysis may reveal if the weapons belonged to the people who occupied the site, or if they had been captured from an enemy. To read about weapons recovered from the burials of medieval knights, go to "Viking Knights, Polish Days."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2014

Fate of the Vanquished

Read Article
(Courtesy Peter Jensen, Aarhus University)

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2013

Splendid Surprise

Read Article
(Courtesy Roskilde Museum)

Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024

Which Island Is it Anyway?

Unidentified Island, English Channel

Read Article
Saint Michael’s Mount, England
(Chensiyuan/ Wikimedia Commons)

Off the Grid January/February 2023

Tongobriga, Portugal

Read Article

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

    Read Article
    Courtesy the University of Manchester

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

    Read Article
    Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech