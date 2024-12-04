TRENČÍN, SLOVAKIA—The Slovak Spectator reports that a medieval barbican, or fortified gateway, and a network of passages that acted as a sewerage system have been uncovered in western Slovakia’s town of Trenčín. At the time, the site would have been part of the Kingdom of Hungary. Archaeologist Drahoslav Hulínek said that the discovery will allow researchers to reconstruct the plan of the town’s early fortifications. “A bridge spanned the moat, leading to an entrance portal,” Hulínek said. “The walls extended on either side towards the gate, which featured another tower-like structure—its remains are visible on the floor plan,” he explained. The structure was built to defend against raids by the Hussites, who were named for Czech religious reformer Jan Hus, he concluded. For more on Slovakian archaeology, go to "Neolithic Mass Grave Mystery."