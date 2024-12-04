TRENČÍN, SLOVAKIA—The Slovak Spectator reports that a medieval barbican, or fortified gateway, and a network of passages that acted as a sewerage system have been uncovered in western Slovakia’s town of Trenčín. At the time, the site would have been part of the Kingdom of Hungary. Archaeologist Drahoslav Hulínek said that the discovery will allow researchers to reconstruct the plan of the town’s early fortifications. “A bridge spanned the moat, leading to an entrance portal,” Hulínek said. “The walls extended on either side towards the gate, which featured another tower-like structure—its remains are visible on the floor plan,” he explained. The structure was built to defend against raids by the Hussites, who were named for Czech religious reformer Jan Hus, he concluded. For more on Slovakian archaeology, go to "Neolithic Mass Grave Mystery."
Medieval Gateway, Sewerage System Found in Slovakia
News December 4, 2024
Recommended Articles
Artifacts May/June 2024
Medieval Iron Gauntlet
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2023
Storming the Castle
Letter from Germany September/October 2022
Berlin's Medieval Origins
In the midst of modern construction, archaeologists search for evidence of the city’s earliest days
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2022
First Falconer
-
Features November/December 2024
The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu
Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynastyCourtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Egyptian Crocodile HuntCourtesy the University of Manchester
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Monuments to YouthMuseum of Cultural History, University of Oslo
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Nineteenth-Century Booze CruiseTomasz Stachura/Baltictech