Canine leg bone

TUCSON, ARIZONA—According to a statement released by the University of Arizona, a new study of canine bones indicates that people living in interior Alaska some 12,000 years ago formed relationships with possible ancestors of today’s dogs. The researchers worked with members of the Healy Lake Village Council, which represents the local Mendas Cha’ag people. “We now have evidence that canids and people had close relationships earlier than we knew they did in the Americas,” said François Lanoë of the University of Arizona. The evidence includes a 12,000-year-old canine tibia unearthed at Swan Point, and an 8,100-year-old canine jawbone found at Hollembaek Hill in 2023. Chemical analysis of these bones shows that both animals had been fed salmon on a regular basis. “This is the smoking gun because they’re not really going after salmon in the wild,” said Ben Potter of the University of Alaska Fairbanks. The researchers note, however, that genetically, both canines are not related to any known modern dogs, and may have been tamed wolves. Archaeologist Evelynn Combs, who is also a Healy Lake member, said that dogs have long been considered to be mystic companions by local people. “I really like the idea that, in the record, however long ago, it is a repeatable cultural experience that I have this relationship and this level of love with my dog,” she said. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Science Advances. For more, go to "The American Canine Family Tree."