BURRIANA, SPAIN—According to a statement released by Jaume I University, archaeologists have unearthed extensive evidence for viticulture at the maritime villa of Sant Gregori, which is situated directly on Spain's eastern coast in what was the Roman province of Hispania Tarraconensis. They identified 10 parallel, evenly spaced planting trenches, each about four feet wide, that would have accommodated the cultivation of multiple grapevines. Such trenches have only rarely been found throughout the territory that once was Roman Spain. Nearby the researchers excavated wine production and storage facilities whose east-west orientation would have helped protect them from excessive humidity and sunlight from the south. Other buildings at the four-acre site date from the early first to fourth centuries a.d. and include residential quarters and heated rooms for bathing. To read about finds from another Roman residential property in Spain, go to "The Medusa of Mérida."
Winemaking Facilities Uncovered at Roman Villa
News December 6, 2024
