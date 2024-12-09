Corncobs

OZARKS, ARKANSAS—According to a statement released by the University of York, researchers have retraced the genetic origins of hardy and cold-resistant types of maize, or corn, in eastern North America that are closely related to modern varieties of maize that are now cultivated around the world. The team, which included University of York archaeologist Nathan Wales, found that the examples of maize they studied descended from types that were first cultivated in the American Southwest, resolving a debate over how maize reached eastern North America from central Mexico, where it was first domesticated. According to the researchers, this data could help crop scientists who are developing modern maize varieties. “We now have a clearer idea of the journey it took from Mexico, and we better appreciate how regional varieties can become more globally significant than varieties grown near the domestication center,” said Wales. “It is valuable information for crop breeders because they can chart the evolution of the crop, reintroduce any lost genetic diversity or develop new varieties, which could be vital to helping food shortages in the future.” To read more about early farming practices in North America, go to “Letter from the Four Corners: In Search of Prehistoric Potatoes.”