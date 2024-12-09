JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Mystery Shipwreck Off Coast of Kenya Confirmed to Be Part of Vasco da Gama's Final Voyage

News December 9, 2024

© Caesar Bita
SHARE:

MALINDI, KENYA—A Portuguese shipwreck found near the coastal Kenyan town of Malindi in 2013 may be a ship from one of Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama's voyages in the Indian Ocean some 500 years ago, Live Science reports. Remnants of the vessel, which is one of eight known Portuguese shipwrecks from the era, were found some 20 feet beneath the water and about 1,600 feet from the shoreline. The explorer plotted the course from Europe to the Indian Ocean in 1497 and captained the first ship to round southern Africa's Cape of Good Hope, setting the stage for Portugal's trading empire in the region. He made this treacherous journey three times before his death in 1524 in India, possibly from malaria. Researchers believe the ship may be the São Jorge, one of some 20 vessels in the fleet on da Gama's final voyage. It is known to have sunk in 1524, which would make it one of the earliest European shipwrecks recovered in the Indian Ocean. "The shipwreck has significant historical and symbolic value as physical testimony to the presence of Vasco da Gama's third armada in Kenyan waters," says maritime archaeologist Felipe Castro of Portugal's University of Coimbra. "This is a unique shipwreck. It's a treasure." The team uncovered timbers from the ship's hull and frame in two trenches made at the underwater site. During its original excavation, underwater archaeologists at the National Museum of Kenya also recovered copper ingots and elephant tusks. By conducting an archaeological survey of the coral reefs that span some 15 miles from Malindi to the Kenyan cape of Ras Ngomeni, Castro's team was able to verify their identification of the shipwreck as part of da Gama's last fleet. For more on evidence of Vasco da Gama's exploration, go to "Is It Esmeralda?"

Illustrations of 16th-century ships from da Gama's armada

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

Read Article
Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

Shackleton's Last Try

Read Article
Tore Topp/Royal Canadian Geographical Society

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2023

Sunken Cargo

Read Article
(Israel Antiquities Authority )

Features July/August 2023

An Elegant Enigma

The luxurious possessions of a seventeenth-century woman continue to intrigue researchers a decade after they were retrieved from a shipwreck

Read Article
(Courtesy Museum Kaapskil)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

    Read Article
    Courtesy the University of Manchester

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Imperial Garden Showdown

    Read Article
    Italian Ministry of Culture