UTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS—A 2,000-year-old Roman road that probably led to Traiectum, a Roman fortress in the center of what is now the city of Utrecht, was discovered during an investigation conducted ahead of a construction project in the central Netherlands, according to an NL Times report. Troops and messages would have traveled along the gravel road, which is thought to have been a branch from the road built along the Lower Germanic limes, or border, of the Roman Empire. Researchers also unearthed part of a harness for pulling a cart or a wagon, and a silver decoration that was probably the top of a hair ornament. To read about finds from a Roman sanctuary in the Netherlands, go to "Romans Go Dutch."
Roman Road Excavated in the Netherlands
News December 12, 2024
