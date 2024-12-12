JOIN TODAY
Traces of Ancient Monumental Structure Unearthed in Greece

News December 12, 2024

Heroon excavation near Aigio, Greece
Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports
Gold lion head earrings
Gold lion head earrings

AIGIO, GREECE—According to a Newsweek report, the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports has announced the discovery of remnants of a heroon, or a shrine dedicated to a hero, on the western edge of Greece’s Peloponnese. Dated to before 300 B.C., the traces of the structure include a 55-foot-long section of its southern edge and evidence of columns. Inside the building, researchers recovered intact burials and a sarcophagus containing a pair of gold earrings in the shape of lion heads; a gold earring representing the winged figure of Eros, the god of love and desire, holding a scepter and a wreath; and a gold necklace. Fragments of several lion sculptures carved from golden-white marble quarried at Mount Pentelikon in Attica were found under the rubble that once covered the building’s facade. To read about traces of a temple to Poseidon uncovered on the west coast of the Peloponnese, go to "The Sea God's Sanctuary."

Lion head sculpture
Lion head sculpture

