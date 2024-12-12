Gold lion head earrings

AIGIO, GREECE—According to a Newsweek report, the Greek Ministry of Culture and Sports has announced the discovery of remnants of a heroon, or a shrine dedicated to a hero, on the western edge of Greece’s Peloponnese. Dated to before 300 B.C., the traces of the structure include a 55-foot-long section of its southern edge and evidence of columns. Inside the building, researchers recovered intact burials and a sarcophagus containing a pair of gold earrings in the shape of lion heads; a gold earring representing the winged figure of Eros, the god of love and desire, holding a scepter and a wreath; and a gold necklace. Fragments of several lion sculptures carved from golden-white marble quarried at Mount Pentelikon in Attica were found under the rubble that once covered the building’s facade. To read about traces of a temple to Poseidon uncovered on the west coast of the Peloponnese, go to "The Sea God's Sanctuary."