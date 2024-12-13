JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Researchers Analyze Human Remains From a Neolithic Settlement in Ukraine

News December 13, 2024

Teeth and bones from Kosenivka, Ukraine, showing a range of oral and pathological conditions
K. Fuchs, Fuchs et al. 2024, PLOS ONE
SHARE:
Teeth and bones from Kosenivka, Ukraine, showing a range of oral and pathological conditions
Teeth and bones from Kosenivka, Ukraine, showing a range of oral and pathological conditions

KIEL, GERMANY—According to a statement released by the Public Library of Science, human bone unearthed at a settlement site near Kosenivka, Ukraine, has yielded information about members of the Neolithic Cucuteni-Trypillia culture. Katharina Fuchs of the University of Kiel and her colleagues explained that few human bones belonging to members of this culture, which spread across Eastern Europe between about 5500 and 2740 B.C., have been recovered. The study determined that the 5,600-year-old bone fragments came from at least seven individuals, including men, women, and children. The remains of four of the individuals were unearthed in the center of a house, and are thought to have been burned shortly after death, perhaps in a house fire. Two of the individuals show signs of unhealed head injuries. Analysis of the levels of carbon and nitrogen isotopes in the bones indicates that the settlement’s inhabitants ate a diet made up of mostly plants and grains, reflected in the wear and tear observed on human teeth from the site. Therefore, the Trypillia probably raised cattle for their milk and manure, which may have been used as fertilizer. “Although researching the Trypillia societies and their living conditions in the oldest city-like communities in Eastern Europe will remain challenging, our ‘Kosenivka case’ clearly shows that even small fragments of bone are of great help,” Fuchs concluded. Read the original scholarly article about this research in PLOS ONE. For more on the Trypillia culture, go to "Around the World: Ukraine."

Recommended Articles

Ancient Tattoos November/December 2013

Ceramic Female Figurine

Read Article
(Courtesy Marius Amarie)

Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024

Danish Turnovers

Denmark

Read Article
Ertebølle flint ax (three views)
Danish National Museum & Anders Fischer/A. Fischer, et al, J. Archaeol. Sci.:Rep Vol 39 103102 (2021)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

Location is Everything

Read Article
The Anchor Church Field Project;

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2024

Cosmic Ray Calendar

Read Article
© Dispilio Excavations, Aristotle University of Thessaloniki

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

    Read Article
    Courtesy the University of Manchester

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

    Read Article
    Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech