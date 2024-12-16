Male torso sculpture, Athens, Greece

ATHENS, GREECE—eKathimerini reports that additional sculpture fragments have been unearthed on the southern slope of Athens' Acropolis, near the Roman theater known as the Odeon of Herodes Atticus, by researchers from the Athens Ephorate of Antiquities. The fragments include upper and lower limbs that may belong to a statue of Hermes that was recovered earlier, and the torso of another male figure. Fragments of a figurine were also uncovered, in addition to a collection of oil lamps dated to the fifth century A.D. To read about new evidence for a monumental building on the Athenian Acropolis that predated the Parthenon, go to "100-Foot Enigma."