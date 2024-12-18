JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

2,500-Year-Old Shipwreck Uncovered Near Sicily

News December 18, 2024

University of Udine
SHARE:
An underwater archaeologist documents a 2,500-year-old shipwreck discovered off the southern tip of Sicily.

UDINE, ITALY—A shipwreck dating to the sixth or fifth century b.c. has been discovered near Sicily along with a collection of ancient anchors, according to a report from CBS News. The wreck was found buried under sand and rock 20 feet underwater off Santa Maria del Focallo, at the southern tip of the island. The excavation was carried out by underwater archaeologists from the University of Udine in collaboration with Sicily’s superintendent of the sea. Researchers determined that the ship’s hull was built using a simple early shipbuilding technique known as “on the shell.” Further study of the wreck may help advance understanding of the period when ancient Greeks occupied Sicily before it was taken by Rome around 200 b.c. Near the shipwreck, archaeologists found a trove of six anchors. Four of the anchors were made from heavy stone and are thought to date to the prehistoric era. The other two anchors were made from iron and were likely made in the seventh century a.d. To read in-depth about another shipwreck discovered off the coast of Sicily, go to “Shipping Stone.”

An iron anchor thought to date to the seventh century a.d. was found near the shipwreck.

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

A War Hero’s Grave

Pompeii, Italy

Read Article
Courtesy Soprintendenza Archeologica di Pompei

Artifacts July/August 2024

Etruscan Oil Lamp

Read Article
Etruscan Hanging Oil Lamp
(Courtesy Museo dell’Accademia Etrusca e della Città di Cortona; © DeA Picture Library/Art Resource, NY)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2024

Pompeian Politics

Read Article

Letter from Vesuvius September/October 2023

Digging on the Dark Side of the Volcano

Survivors of the infamous disaster rebuilt their lives on the ashes of the A.D. 79 eruption

Read Article
(Courtesy Girolamo Ferdinando De Simone)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

    Read Article
    Courtesy the University of Manchester

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

    Read Article
    Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech