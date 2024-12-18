An underwater archaeologist documents a 2,500-year-old shipwreck discovered off the southern tip of Sicily.

UDINE, ITALY—A shipwreck dating to the sixth or fifth century b.c. has been discovered near Sicily along with a collection of ancient anchors, according to a report from CBS News. The wreck was found buried under sand and rock 20 feet underwater off Santa Maria del Focallo, at the southern tip of the island. The excavation was carried out by underwater archaeologists from the University of Udine in collaboration with Sicily’s superintendent of the sea. Researchers determined that the ship’s hull was built using a simple early shipbuilding technique known as “on the shell.” Further study of the wreck may help advance understanding of the period when ancient Greeks occupied Sicily before it was taken by Rome around 200 b.c. Near the shipwreck, archaeologists found a trove of six anchors. Four of the anchors were made from heavy stone and are thought to date to the prehistoric era. The other two anchors were made from iron and were likely made in the seventh century a.d. To read in-depth about another shipwreck discovered off the coast of Sicily, go to “Shipping Stone.”