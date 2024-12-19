CAIRO, EGYPT—Thirteen mummies with gold tongues and fingernails have been discovered in a cemetery at Oxyrhynchus by a team of Spanish and Egyptian archaeologists led by Esther Pons Mellado and Maite Mascort, according to a Live Science report. The ancient city of Oxyrhynchus is located to the west of the Nile River in Middle Egypt. The mummies, recovered from three chambers situated along a hallway at the end of burial shaft, have been dated to the Ptolemaic period, from about 304 to 30 B.C. Gold tongues were believed to help the dead to speak in the afterlife, the researchers explained, since gold was thought to be the flesh of the gods. Amulets in the shapes of scarab beetles and the deities Horus, Thoth, and Isis were also found with the mummified human remains. Well-preserved paintings in the chambers depict a tomb owner named “Wen-Nefer,” with Egyptian deities; the sky goddess Nut surrounded by stars; and a boat carrying multiple deities. To read about more gold tongue amulets recently uncovered in a tomb at the site, go to "Speaking in Golden Tongues."
Ancient Egyptian Mummies Discovered in Oxyrhynchus
News December 19, 2024
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Off the Grid January/February 2025
Tzintzuntzan, Mexico
Enrique/AdobeStock
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Bad Moon Rising
Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
100-Foot Enigma
George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Colonial Companions
NadiaPera/AdobeStock
-
Features November/December 2024
The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu
Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynastyCourtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Egyptian Crocodile HuntCourtesy the University of Manchester
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Monuments to YouthMuseum of Cultural History, University of Oslo
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Nineteenth-Century Booze CruiseTomasz Stachura/Baltictech