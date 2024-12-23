JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Possible Officer in China’s Terracotta Army Recovered

News December 23, 2024

SHARE:

SHAANXI PROVINCE, CHINA—According to a Live Science report, a life-sized terracotta statue thought to depict a high-ranking military officer has been recovered from the mausoleum belonging to China’s Emperor Qin Shi Huang, who lived from 259 to 210 B.C. Located in northwestern China, the tomb contains an estimated 8,000 terracotta soldiers. About 2,000 warriors have been unearthed since the tomb was discovered some 50 years ago. However, few statues of officers, which have been identified through distinctive headwear and armor, have been recovered. This one was found in Pit Two, which is thought to contain the army’s cavalry, near two chariots, three terracotta horses, and two additional figurines. For more on the Terracotta Army, go to "Around the World: China."

Recommended Articles

The Story of the Horse July/August 2015

Riding into the Afterlife

Read Article
(Araldo de Luca)

Features November/December 2024

The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

Read Article
Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2024

Hunting Heads

Read Article
(Courtesy Qian Wang/Texas A&M University School of Dentistry)

Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024

Korea’s City of Daggers

China, North Korea, and South Korea

Read Article
Korea Gojoseon Daggers
(Courtesy National Museum of Korea)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun