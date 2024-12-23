SHAANXI PROVINCE, CHINA—According to a Live Science report, a life-sized terracotta statue thought to depict a high-ranking military officer has been recovered from the mausoleum belonging to China’s Emperor Qin Shi Huang, who lived from 259 to 210 B.C. Located in northwestern China, the tomb contains an estimated 8,000 terracotta soldiers. About 2,000 warriors have been unearthed since the tomb was discovered some 50 years ago. However, few statues of officers, which have been identified through distinctive headwear and armor, have been recovered. This one was found in Pit Two, which is thought to contain the army’s cavalry, near two chariots, three terracotta horses, and two additional figurines. For more on the Terracotta Army, go to "Around the World: China."