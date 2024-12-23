BAKU, AZERBAIJAN—According to a statement released by Kiel University, a team of researchers from the ROOTS Cluster of Excellence at Kiel University and the Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan mapped more than 1,300 archaeological sites in western Azerbaijan while conducting a survey of the Lesser Caucasus mountains. The team members employed recent satellite imagery and satellite images taken in the 1960s and 1970s; remote sensing technology; and geophysical measurements taken on the ground to conduct the investigation. Images taken with a camera attached to a kite were used to assemble 3-D landscape models, while artifacts collected on the ground surface were used to date the suspected burial mounds, or kurgans. “These integrated methods allow us to document the dimensions and spatial relationships of the kurgans with an intensity and precision never reached before, revealing that the kurgans were often arranged in clusters,” said Bakhtiyar Jalilov of the National Academy of Azerbaijan. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Antiquity. To read about a genetic study of 32 individuals buried in a kurgan south of Russia's Ural Mountains, go to "Ancient DNA Revolution: A Bronze Age Family Tree."
Survey Identifies Burial Mounds in Azerbaijan
News December 23, 2024
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Ancient DNA Revolution September/October 2024
A Bronze Age Family Tree
Nepluyevsky, Russia
Svetlana Sharapova
Top 10 Discoveries of 2022 January/February 2023
World's Oldest Straws
Maikop, Russia
(Courtesy the Penn Museum, image #295993, object #30-12-2)
Off the Grid January/February 2025
Tzintzuntzan, Mexico
Enrique/AdobeStock
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Bad Moon Rising
Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY
-
Features November/December 2024
The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu
Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynastyCourtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Egyptian Crocodile HuntCourtesy the University of Manchester
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Monuments to YouthMuseum of Cultural History, University of Oslo
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Nineteenth-Century Booze CruiseTomasz Stachura/Baltictech