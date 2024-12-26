JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Italy Repatriates Artifacts to Mexico

News December 26, 2024

Repatriated artifacts
SRE
SHARE:

ROME, ITALY—According to a report in The Yucatan Times, Italian officials handed over 101 artifacts seized in Rome, Perugia, Udine, Ancona, and Consenza to Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Mexico’s Foreign Minister; María Teresa Mercado, the Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs; Carlos García, Mexico’s ambassador to Italy; and researchers from Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History (INAH) in a ceremony held at the Mexican Embassy in Rome. It has been determined that the artifacts came from a variety of archaeological sites in Mexico. The oldest has been dated to 900 B.C. Officials from both countries expressed the importance of cultural heritage to the nations, and highlighted that their cooperation includes the specialized training in the protection of heritage assets for members of the Mexican National Guard. In all, Italian officials have repatriated nearly 800 artifacts to Mexico since 2018. To read about a tomb uncovered at a little-known Maya city in Guatemala, go to "Unmasking a Maya Dynasty," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2024.

Repatriated artifacts
Repatriated artifacts

Recommended Articles

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

A War Hero’s Grave

Pompeii, Italy

Read Article
Courtesy Soprintendenza Archeologica di Pompei

Artifacts July/August 2024

Etruscan Oil Lamp

Read Article
Etruscan Hanging Oil Lamp
(Courtesy Museo dell’Accademia Etrusca e della Città di Cortona; © DeA Picture Library/Art Resource, NY)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2024

Pompeian Politics

Read Article

Letter from Vesuvius September/October 2023

Digging on the Dark Side of the Volcano

Survivors of the infamous disaster rebuilt their lives on the ashes of the A.D. 79 eruption

Read Article
(Courtesy Girolamo Ferdinando De Simone)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

    Read Article
    Courtesy the University of Manchester

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

    Read Article
    Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech