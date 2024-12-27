JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Colonial-Era Artwork Restored at Boston Church

News December 27, 2024

Cherub paintings, Old North Church, Boston, Massachusetts
Old North Church & Historic Site
SHARE:

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS—The Sentinel reports that conservators Gianfranco Pocobene and Corrine Long have removed seven layers of paint from eight images of angels at Boston’s Old North Church. Constructed in 1723, Old North Church is the oldest surviving church building in Boston. Painted by a member of the congregation around 1730, the total of 20 angel images, made to look like stone sculptures, were first covered with white paint during a renovation in 1912. To remove the paint, the conservators first softened it with a solvent gel, and then removed it with plastic scrapers. Then, they cleaned the colonial-era paintings with cotton swabs, and retouched the images where necessary. “They all have their own character—they’re not copies,” Pocobene said of the angels. “The artist John Gibbs painted them individually and they’re all in different poses, which gives them a really wonderful rhythmic kind of pattern across the surface of the church,” he added. To read about a seventeenth-century Italian plate found during excavations of Boston's Pierce-Hichborn House, go to "Artifact: Sgraffito Slip-Decorated Plate."

Recommended Articles

Features March/April 2024

Freedom Fort

In eighteenth-century Spanish Florida, a militia composed of formerly enslaved Africans fought for their liberty

Read Article
(Photo: Christopher LeClere)

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2021

Maryland's First Fort

Read Article

Off the Grid January/February 2021

Ouro Preto, Brazil

Read Article
(Zoonar GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo)

Features January/February 2021

Return to the River

Members of Virginia’s Rappahannock tribe are at work with archaeologists to document the landscape they call home

Read Article
(Courtesy Julia King)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

    Read Article
    Courtesy the University of Manchester

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

    Read Article
    Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech