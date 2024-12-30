JOIN TODAY
Possible City Walls of Xia Dynasty Capital Unearthed in China

News December 30, 2024

ZHENGZHOU, CHINA—According to a Xinhua report, Wang Wei of the Henan Provincial Institute of Cultural Heritage and Archaeology and his colleagues have uncovered three ditches and remains of a rammed earth wall in central China that are thought to be the city walls of the capital of the Xia Dynasty (2070–1600 B.C.). The walls were discovered to the north and east of the site of Erlitou, which was identified as a possible Xia Dynasty capital in 1959. “The new findings have expanded the known area of the Erlitou capital city, offering crucial insights into its overall layout,” Wei said. The information will help researchers to understand the development of the ancient city, he explained. To read more about evidence for the Xia Dynasty, go to "China's Legendary Flood."

