PACÉ, FRANCE—According to a Live Science report, archaeologists from France's National Institute of Preventive Archaeological Research (INRAP) have uncovered an 1,800-year-old Roman ring in Brittany, an area of northwestern France. The well-preserved ring is made of gold and features a blue-black type of onyx carved with an image of the Roman goddess Venus Victrix, or Venus the Victorious. Dated to the second or third century A.D., the jewelry was discovered on a rutted Roman road. The excavation also unearthed traces of a medieval village and a collection of coins dating to the Carolingian Empire. The village appears to have been abandoned around the tenth century, perhaps due to Viking raids. To read about a gold and garnet ring and other artifacts recovered from a cemetery at a Roman city in central France, go to "Gaul's University Town."
Roman Gold Ring Unearthed in Northern France
News January 2, 2025
