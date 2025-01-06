COUNTY DOWN, NORTHERN IRELAND—BBC News reports that a cobbled courtyard surrounded by traces of buildings with tiled and flagged floors were discovered during drainage work near Castle Ward, an eighteenth-century mansion overlooking an inlet on the eastern coast of Northern Ireland. A sink, fireplace, cellar, a network of stone-lined drains, glass bottles, ceramics, pottery, and animal bones were also found. “There was nothing on our maps that was showing anything to be there,” said National Trust archaeologist Malachy Conway. These structures may have been part of an earlier residence on the site that had been constructed in the early eighteenth century, and it is possible that they were demolished when the current mansion on the site was constructed in the 1760s, he explained. “They wouldn’t have wanted anything that would detract from the natural landscape,” Conway concluded. To read about traces of a castle beneath a nineteenth-century retreat on a tiny island, go to "Inside a Medieval Gaelic Castle."
18th-Century Structures Found at Northern Ireland's Castle Ward
News January 6, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2013
Saving Northern Ireland's Noble Bog
(Courtesy Department of Environment-Northern Ireland Environment Agency)
Off the Grid January/February 2025
Tzintzuntzan, Mexico
Enrique/AdobeStock
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
Bad Moon Rising
Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY
Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025
100-Foot Enigma
George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons
-
Features November/December 2024
The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu
Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynastyCourtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Egyptian Crocodile HuntCourtesy the University of Manchester
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Monuments to YouthMuseum of Cultural History, University of Oslo
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Nineteenth-Century Booze CruiseTomasz Stachura/Baltictech