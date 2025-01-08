Edward the Confessor penny

SUFFOLK, ENGLAND—According to a BBC News report, a hoard of coins was discovered in eastern England during an investigation conducted ahead of a construction project by Andrew Pegg of Oxford Cotswold Archaeology. He said that the hoard contains 321 well-preserved silver coins that had been wrapped in a cloth bundle. The coins were minted during the reigns of Harold I (1036–1040), Harthacnut (1040–1042), and Edward the Confessor (1042–1066), he added, and the latest date to 1044. Many of the coins were minted in London, but some came from Norfolk or Lincolnshire, Pegg concluded. To read about evidence for a purported Anglo-Saxon settlement in the Byzantine Empire that is mentioned in a fourteenth-century Icelandic chronicle of Edward the Confessor's life, go to "Searching for Lost Cities: London on the Black Sea."