JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Medieval Coins Unearthed in England

News January 8, 2025

Coin hoard in cloth bundle, Sizewell C site, England
Oxford Cotswold Archaeology
SHARE:
Edward the Confessor penny
Edward the Confessor penny

SUFFOLK, ENGLAND—According to a BBC News report, a hoard of coins was discovered in eastern England during an investigation conducted ahead of a construction project by Andrew Pegg of Oxford Cotswold Archaeology. He said that the hoard contains 321 well-preserved silver coins that had been wrapped in a cloth bundle. The coins were minted during the reigns of Harold I (1036–1040), Harthacnut (1040–1042), and Edward the Confessor (1042–1066), he added, and the latest date to 1044. Many of the coins were minted in London, but some came from Norfolk or Lincolnshire, Pegg concluded. To read about evidence for a purported Anglo-Saxon settlement in the Byzantine Empire that is mentioned in a fourteenth-century Icelandic chronicle of Edward the Confessor's life, go to "Searching for Lost Cities: London on the Black Sea."

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries November/December 2021

The Age of Glass

Read Article
(Jason Urbanus; Chapter of Canterbury Cathedral)

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2021

Laws of the Land

Read Article
(University of Bristol)

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2021

An Enduring Design

Read Article
Courtesy Durham University

Artifacts November/December 2020

Illuminated Manuscript

Read Article
(National Trust/Mike Hodgson)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

    Read Article
    Courtesy the University of Manchester

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

    Read Article
    Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech