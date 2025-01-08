SUFFOLK, ENGLAND—According to a BBC News report, a hoard of coins was discovered in eastern England during an investigation conducted ahead of a construction project by Andrew Pegg of Oxford Cotswold Archaeology. He said that the hoard contains 321 well-preserved silver coins that had been wrapped in a cloth bundle. The coins were minted during the reigns of Harold I (1036–1040), Harthacnut (1040–1042), and Edward the Confessor (1042–1066), he added, and the latest date to 1044. Many of the coins were minted in London, but some came from Norfolk or Lincolnshire, Pegg concluded. To read about evidence for a purported Anglo-Saxon settlement in the Byzantine Empire that is mentioned in a fourteenth-century Icelandic chronicle of Edward the Confessor's life, go to "Searching for Lost Cities: London on the Black Sea."
Medieval Coins Unearthed in England
News January 8, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2021
The Age of Glass
(Jason Urbanus; Chapter of Canterbury Cathedral)
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2021
Laws of the Land
(University of Bristol)
Digs & Discoveries March/April 2021
An Enduring Design
Courtesy Durham University
Artifacts November/December 2020
Illuminated Manuscript
(National Trust/Mike Hodgson)
-
Features November/December 2024
The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu
Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynastyCourtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Egyptian Crocodile HuntCourtesy the University of Manchester
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Monuments to YouthMuseum of Cultural History, University of Oslo
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Nineteenth-Century Booze CruiseTomasz Stachura/Baltictech