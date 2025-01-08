JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

New Discoveries Extend the Northern Boundary of Egypt's Saqqara Necropolis

News January 8, 2025

Mastaba, Saqqara, Egypt
Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
SHARE:
Rock-cut tomb, Saqqara, Egypt
Rock-cut tomb, Saqqara, Egypt

CAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a team of Egyptian and Japanese archaeologists from Kanazawa University has uncovered two rock-cut tombs, mastabas, and burials at Saqqara, expanding the boundary of the necropolis to the north. Mastabas are flat-roofed, rectangular mudbrick tombs with sloped walls. These four mastabas have been dated to the late 2nd Dynasty and early 3rd Dynasty, while the 10 burials have been dated to the 18th Dynasty. One of the rock-cut tombs consists of a limestone shaft leading to a burial chamber. “This new evidence suggests that Saqqara was not only a major burial site during the Old Kingdom but also became significant during the New Kingdom when Memphis was reinstated as Egypt’s capital following the expulsion of the [foreign dynasty known as the] Hyksos,” said Mohamed Ismail Khaled of the Supreme Council of Antiquities. To read about 100 painted coffins dating to the 26th Dynasty that were unearthed in Saqqara, go to "Mummy Cache," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2020.

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2022

The Treasurer's Tomb

Read Article
(Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities/Cairo University)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2020 January/February 2021

Mummy Cache

Saqqara, Egypt

Read Article
(Courtesy Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2020

Guardian Feline

Read Article
(EIMAWA Egyptian-Italian Missione at West Aswan - Università degli Studi di Milano)

Features July/August 2013

Miniature Pyramids of Sudan

Archaeologists excavating on the banks of the Nile have uncovered a necropolis where hundreds of small pyramids once stood

Read Article
(Courtesy Vincent Francigny/SEDAU)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

    Read Article
    Courtesy the University of Manchester

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

    Read Article
    Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech