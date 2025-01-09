RENO, NEVADA—According to an NBC News report, an analysis of an ice core from Greenland conducted by climate and environmental scientist Joe McConnell of the Desert Research Institute and his colleagues has detected evidence of lead pollution linked to ancient Roman silver smelting. “For every ounce of silver you might produce, you might produce 10,000 ounces of lead,” McConnell said. The lead particles can then attach to particles of dust and be carried into the atmosphere, he explained. The researchers also determined that the levels of lead in the ice core rose and fell with economic conditions in Rome over a period of about 1,000 years. For example, lead levels rose when Rome began to produce silver in Spain. Exposure to lead has been found to cause learning disabilities, infertility, mental health problems, hearing loss, and other health issues. The amount of lead in the ice core alone suggests that ancient Romans likely experienced health impacts, but Romans were also exposed to lead through the use of lead wine vessels, lead plumbing, and lead drinking vessels, McConnell concluded. For more, go to "The Lead Standard."