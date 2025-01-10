JOIN TODAY
Blocks From Queen Hatshepsut’s Funerary Temple Found in Luxor

News January 10, 2025

Mortuary temple of Hatshepsut, Deir el-Bahari, Egypt
Walid Eliwa/Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities
CAIRO, EGYPT—According to a Reuters report, more than 1,000 stone blocks from the foundation wall of Queen Hatshepsut’s funeral temple and the tomb of Queen Teti Sheri have been discovered in Deir el-Bahari by archaeologist Zahi Hawass and his colleagues. Hatshepsut ruled Egypt from about 1479 B.C. until her death around 1458 B.C. “This is the first time that we discovered 1,500 decorated blocks, the most beautiful scenes I’ve ever seen in my life with the color,” Hawass said. The excavation also uncovered a limestone tablet bearing the name of Senmut, Hatshepsut’s architect. Teti Sheri was grandmother of Ahmose, who defeated the ruling Hyksos invaders and became the first pharaoh of the New Kingdom period around 1550 B.C. Her tomb was carved into the rock at the end of a mudbrick vaulted chapel, and was decorated with red wall drawings on a layer of white mortar. To read more about 18th Dynasty monuments, go to "Rediscovering Egypt's Golden Dynasty."

