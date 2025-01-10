SALKAYA, TURKEY—According to a Euronews report, a large, nearly intact mosaic dated to the late Roman period was discovered by a farmer in eastern Turkey, near the Roman Empire’s border with Persia. A collapsed wooden roof covered the floor and likely aided in its preservation. Archaeologist Emre Çayir of the Elaziğ Archaeology and Ethnography Museum said that the mosaic covers more than 900 square feet and features hunting scenes, including a lion chasing a mountain goat, a bear pursuing a stag, greyhounds cornering a wild boar, and a depiction of an Anatolian leopard with its teeth on the neck of an ostrich. Pheasants, ducks, geese, roses, and pomegranate trees are also shown. Çayir thinks the mosaic may have been in the home of a Roman official as an expression of his power. Remains of a basalt road, an irrigation channel, a possible winery, and coins were also unearthed at the site. It has not yet been decided if the mosaic will be moved to a museum. To read about more Roman mosaics found in Turkey, go to "Zeugma After the Flood."
Large Mosaic Floor Uncovered in Turkey
News January 10, 2025
SHARE:
Recommended Articles
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2022
Canyon of the Ancestors
(Blaundus Excavation Archive)
Digs & Discoveries September/October 2021
Kaleidoscopic Walls
(Courtesy of Cees Passchier)
Digs & Discoveries July/August 2021
In the Anatolian Arena
(Courtesy of Sedat Akkurnaz/Aydın Provincial Directorate of Culture and Tourism)
Digs & Discoveries May/June 2021
Artemis, Apollo, and Friends
(Courtesy of Nevzat Çevik)
-
Features November/December 2024
The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu
Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynastyCourtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Egyptian Crocodile HuntCourtesy the University of Manchester
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Monuments to YouthMuseum of Cultural History, University of Oslo
-
Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024
Nineteenth-Century Booze CruiseTomasz Stachura/Baltictech