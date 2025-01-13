JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

Hoard of Roman Gold Coins Discovered in Luxembourg

News January 13, 2025

Roman gold solidi
© C. Nosbusch/Luxembourg National Institute for Archaeological Research
SHARE:

HOLZTHUM, LUXEMBOURG—Live Science reports that archaeologists excavating the site of a small Roman fort in northern Luxembourg uncovered a 1,700-year-old hoard of 141 gold coins, or solidi. Minted between A.D. 364 and 408, the coins feature portraits of eight Roman emperors. Three of the coins show Eugenius, who was appointed by a military officer after the mysterious death of Valentinian II and reigned in the Western Roman Empire for two years, until his death at the Battle of Frigidus in A.D. 394. “It will still take some time to process the excavation and finds, but it will undoubtedly increase our knowledge and understanding of the last century of the Roman Empire in the West,” concluded Eric Thill, Luxembourg’s Culture Minister. To read about a hoard of later gold coins that was uncovered in Israel, go to "Artifact: Byzantine Solidus Coins."

Roman gold solidi
Roman gold solidi

Recommended Articles

Digs & Discoveries March/April 2023

Early Medieval Elegance

Read Article
(MOLA/Andy Chopping)

Digs & Discoveries May/June 2024

Speaking in Golden Tongues

Read Article
(Egyptian Ministry of Tourism & Antiquities)

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024 January/February 2025

A War Hero’s Grave

Pompeii, Italy

Read Article
Courtesy Soprintendenza Archeologica di Pompei

Off the Grid May/June 2024

Lixus, Morocco

Read Article
(Franck METOIS/Alamy)

More to Discover

Features November/December 2024

Let the Games Begin

How gladiators in ancient Anatolia lived to entertain the masses

Read Article
© Tolga İldun

  • Features November/December 2024

    The Many Faces of the Kingdom of Shu

    Thousands of fantastical bronzes are beginning to reveal the secrets of a legendary Chinese dynasty

    Read Article
    Courtesy Sichuan Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Egyptian Crocodile Hunt

    Read Article
    Courtesy the University of Manchester

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Monuments to Youth

    Read Article
    Museum of Cultural History, University of Oslo

  • Digs & Discoveries November/December 2024

    Nineteenth-Century Booze Cruise

    Read Article
    Tomasz Stachura/Baltictech