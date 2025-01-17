JOIN TODAY
JOIN TODAY

DNA Study Identifies Iron Age Matrilocal Society

News January 17, 2025

An archaeologist excavates a Late Iron Age Durotriges burial at Winterborne Kingston, England
© Bournemouth University
SHARE:
Grave of a young Durotriges woman and a mirror buried with her, Langton Herring, England
Grave of a young Durotriges woman and a mirror buried with her, Langton Herring, England

DUBLIN, IRELAND—DNA analysis of 57 individuals whose remains were unearthed at an Iron Age burial site in southern England suggests that they belonged to a matrilocal society, according to a Cosmos Magazine report. The burials have been dated from 100 B.C. to A.D. 100 and identified as a belonging to a group that the Romans dubbed the Durotriges. “When the Romans arrived [in Britain], they were astonished to find women occupying positions of power,” said research team member Miles Russell of Bournemouth University. “It’s been suggested that the Romans exaggerated the liberties of British women to paint a picture of an untamed society,” he explained. But the DNA results indicate that most of the individuals buried in the cemetery could trace their maternal lineage back to a single woman, added Lara Cassidy of Trinity College Dublin. In other words, Cassidy continued, husbands likely left their families of origin to join their wives’ communities, and land may have been passed down through the female line. The researchers also noted that women interred in this Iron Age cemetery and others in England were buried with valuable items, another sign of their status. “In Yorkshire, for example, one dominant matriline had been established before 400 B.C. To our surprise, this was a widespread phenomenon with deep roots on the island,” concluded population geneticist Dan Bradley of Trinity College Dublin. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Nature. To read about a curious Celtic artifact unearthed in 2018 in southeast England, go to "Mistaken Identity."

Recommended Articles

Searching for Lost Cities May/June 2024

Which Island Is it Anyway?

Unidentified Island, English Channel

Read Article
Saint Michael’s Mount, England
(Chensiyuan/ Wikimedia Commons)

Off the Grid January/February 2023

Tongobriga, Portugal

Read Article

Digs & Discoveries September/October 2022

Surveying Samnium

Read Article

Digs & Discoveries July/August 2022

Hail to the Chief

Read Article
(Poulton Research Project)

More to Discover

Features January/February 2025

Top 10 Discoveries of 2024

ARCHAEOLOGY magazine reveals the year’s most exciting finds

Read Article
Courtesy the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities

  • Features January/February 2025

    Dancing Days of the Maya

    In the mountains of Guatemala, murals depict elaborate performances combining Catholic and Indigenous traditions

    Read Article
    Photograph by R. Słaboński

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Bad Moon Rising

    Read Article
    Erich Lessing/Art Resource, NY

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    100-Foot Enigma

    Read Article
    George E. Koronaios/Wikimedia Commons

  • Digs & Discoveries January/February 2025

    Colonial Companions

    Read Article
    NadiaPera/AdobeStock